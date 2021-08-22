https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/california-recall-man-arrested-with-illegal-firearm-drugs-and-thousands-of-blank-election-ballots/
The Torrance Police Department’s Facebook page had more on the story:
Last night, officers responded to a male subject passed out in a vehicle in the 7-11 parking lot. Officers learned he was a felon and located Xanax pills on him. Officers continued their investigation and discovered a loaded firearm, methamphetamine, thousands of pieces of mail, a scale and multiple CA drivers licenses and credit cards in other individuals’ names. The suspect was arrested for numerous weapons, narcotics and forgery charges.
Further analysis showed the mail to be Newsom recall ballotts…
A few days ago…
2 women caught on camera stealing CA Gov. Recall Election ballots out of apartment mailboxes using a USPS master key to open the entire mail box at once. This was in Valley Village earlier this week. Another man was caught with hundreds of ballots in Torrance as well. pic.twitter.com/5TU1xc2KzP
— Tony (@_Mrtdogg) August 19, 2021