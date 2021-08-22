https://noqreport.com/2021/08/22/charge-liberal-pro-vaccination-official-faked-threat-made-against-her/

YouTube A pro-vaccination Democrat official who said that teenagers could receive COVID vaccines without parental consent apparently faked a threat she claimed was designed to silence her. It may be yet another example of conservatives being so “violent” that deception has to be used to make them appear so.

Michelle Fiscus, then-medical director of Tennessee’s immunization program, “met with state investigators in July to report … [a] suspicious package mailed to her office containing a silicone dog muzzle,” writes The Washington Post .

During the meeting, the paper also tells us, Fiscus told agents she suspected the Amazon package from an unknown sender was a “veiled threat.” The muzzle, she said, was meant to make her “stop talking about vaccinating people.”

But just a few weeks after the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security was first notified about the package, state agents learned the muzzle was purchased with a credit card under Fiscus’s name, according to a department report obtained by The Washington Post. (The findings were first reported by Axios.)

“At this time, there appears to be no threat toward Dr. Fiscus associated with receipt of the dog muzzle,” investigator Mario Vigil wrote in the report, which was released Monday.

The case […]