One of the saddest things we watched happen while Trump was president, was the complete implosion of people on the Left, especially people like Martina Navratilova who many of us grew up watching and cheering for.

On second thought, it really wasn’t even just Trump, COVID itself has shown us such an ugly side to the human condition …

She deleted her tweet mocking Tennessee conservative radio host Phil Valentine’s death (after getting dragged for hours and hours), but luckily we can always count on Siraj Hashmi to snag it if we don’t get the chance.

The guy didn’t lose his job.

Or his Twitter account.

He lost his LIFE.

But you know, womp-womp.

She got fussy with Siraj:

Huh.

Your initial tweet was making fun of his passing and circumstances surrounding it.

It’s unfortunate Martina the human being will never equal Martina the tennis player. — KC (@Royal_Champions) August 22, 2021

Thank you for displaying your abject lack of class and human decency. No reason to regard anything further from you as a source. https://t.co/dh19PVDDl2 — Brad Slager – Focused On Lasers (@MartiniShark) August 22, 2021

She did try to defend her tweet over and over again …

WOMP WOMP as in too bad- this guy laughed about people dying and I am supposed to be sad? Nope — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 22, 2021

Looking at Valentine’s timeline we don’t see him ‘laughing’ about people dying. We do see a healthy bit of distrust of the vaccine, but nothing like Louis Farrakhan outright telling his followers not to take the vaccine. Wonder if Martina would be this ugly if something happened to him.

We’re going to guess no.

This man directly and indirectly killed people. Not ok. — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 22, 2021

Oh FFS.

Homosexuals or drug addicts don’t kill anyone else with their behavior or platform. This guy parodied a disease which killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. With power comes responsibility- this man had none. — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 22, 2021

Drug addicts don’t kill anyone with their behavior?

Really?

But a talk show host with a vaccine parody does.

Fascinating.

Not deleting anything , bye now… — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 22, 2021

Except, as we all know, she did delete her original tweet.

As utterly horrible as the guy who made a parody about a disease that killed over 600.000 Americans so far? As horrible as that?

Bye troll — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 22, 2021

Really reaching.

I am classy. No sympathy for a man like this — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 22, 2021

This is the opposite of classy, Martina.

Saner than you I am sure . Bye now:) — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 22, 2021

It just didn’t go well for her.

Like, at all.

This works.

“I’m still glad he’s dead but next time something like this happens I’ll pretend I’m not.” https://t.co/ZPSygJrowY — Tom Jefferson #30 (@TomJefferson30) August 22, 2021

If you are unwilling to stand by your original tweet, then you don’t belong on Twitter. https://t.co/PuxUWdRZxo — A SHARKS MIND (@MTSHARK1952) August 22, 2021

Stick to hitting a ball with a racket https://t.co/pNoZnUPchb — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) August 22, 2021

And we can thank people like Phil Valentine for some of this… https://t.co/z232cV7hlG — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 22, 2021

*sigh*

Maybe she FINALLY got the message because she did delete it, but then she came back with this garbage so maybe she didn’t.

In case I sounded too harsh or cruel let me rephrase my earlier tweet-

I am not celebrating this man’s passing. But neither am I mourning his passing. He made parody of a disease that has devastated our world and our country- enough said… https://t.co/rRalG56ISn — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 22, 2021

K.

There are so many bots and trolls responding to this they must have farms working overtime. — KMADT (@xellam05) August 22, 2021

Yup. A coordinated effort it seems… — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 22, 2021

Yes. ANYONE who took issue with Martina using Valentine’s death in such an ugly way must totally be a bot or a troll. Surely, no normal, sane, human being on Twitter would object to her all but celebrating the death of someone she didn’t even know.

Twitter is disgusting and horrible.

This tweet though, one said it best (which is probably why Martina didn’t respond):

I’m old enough to remember when you were showered with mercy during your cancer battle. It’s sad to see you didn’t take that virtue to heart. Rest assured, I still hope you have beaten cancer permanently. And I pray that you may soon realize that mercy knows no politics. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) August 22, 2021

Mercy knows no politics.

Too many people forget that these days.

