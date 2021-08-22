https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/22/cuz-it-aint-biden-richard-grenell-drops-a-big-as-truth-bomb-on-media-about-who-is-really-pulling-the-afghanistan-strings/

We’d be surprised if Biden gets to pick out his own ice cream flavors anymore.

Richard Grenell said what we’ve all been thinking anyway.

He’s good at stuff like that.

Washington, DC newsrooms like to hide facts that matter: Susan Rice’s deputies when she was Obama’s National Security Advisor were Anthony Blinken and Avril Haines. Susan Rice is pulling the strings. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 22, 2021

Probably why this whole thing has had a sort of Benghazi-like feeling to it.

Utter and complete failure.

That’s Susan Rice for ya’.

Hey, this is not the first time she’s deserted Americans.

The only surprising thing during this fiasco, is that Rice hasn’t sent the FBI out to drag some obscure YouTube’r out of his home during the middle of the night with a hood over his head. Yet. — Hunter Biden’s Life Coach (@Dave_AllRighty) August 22, 2021

This is the problem. Behind Biden’s cowardly decision-making there is a team that is even weaker and more radical https://t.co/ud9WyEzMgS — James Jay Carafano (@JJCarafano) August 22, 2021

Who cares even less about this country. Yup.

Thank you for naming names. It’s important. — Lorie Medina (@LorieMedinaTX) August 22, 2021

Susan is the one who said that traitor Bergdahl – served with honor and distinction — Terry (@editor_wp) August 22, 2021

you mean “benghazi was started by an organic uprising due to a little seen youtube video” susan rice? ugh! pic.twitter.com/S1yiGgQiF2 — Lisa (@Lisa_from_SoCal) August 22, 2021

Remember when she lied about Benghazi on five different shows in one morning?

We do.

***

Related:

‘Are you eff’d in the HEAD?!’ Blue-check doc asking why people think it’s SO important to keep schools open gets WAY more than she asks for

‘Grow a pair, man!’ Blue-check tweets about how TERRIFIED he was of maskless mom at Scout meeting and HOOBOY that’s a lotta backfire

CLASSY: Martina Navratilova melts DOWN after she’s DRAGGED for dancing on conservative radio host’s grave who passed from COVID

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

