https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/22/cuz-it-aint-biden-richard-grenell-drops-a-big-as-truth-bomb-on-media-about-who-is-really-pulling-the-afghanistan-strings/

We’d be surprised if Biden gets to pick out his own ice cream flavors anymore.

Richard Grenell said what we’ve all been thinking anyway.

He’s good at stuff like that.

Probably why this whole thing has had a sort of Benghazi-like feeling to it.

Utter and complete failure.

That’s Susan Rice for ya’.

Hey, this is not the first time she’s deserted Americans.

Who cares even less about this country. Yup.

Remember when she lied about Benghazi on five different shows in one morning?

We do.

***

Related:

‘Are you eff’d in the HEAD?!’ Blue-check doc asking why people think it’s SO important to keep schools open gets WAY more than she asks for

‘Grow a pair, man!’ Blue-check tweets about how TERRIFIED he was of maskless mom at Scout meeting and HOOBOY that’s a lotta backfire

CLASSY: Martina Navratilova melts DOWN after she’s DRAGGED for dancing on conservative radio host’s grave who passed from COVID

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...