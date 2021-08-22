https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61233960bbafd42ff58a1370
A bill in the California legislature seeks to ban anti-vaccine protests outside of vaccination sites including hospitals and doctor’s offices….
The Chinese government’s CGTN global propaganda network is targeting parents in the West with its animated campaign, “How to teach…
At least one member of the Afghan security forces guarding Kabul’s airport has been killed after a firefight broke out with unknown assailants near the air hub, the German military has revealed….
A firefight broke out between unidentified gunmen, Western security forces and Afghan guards at the North Gate of Kabul airport on Monday morning, Germany’s armed forces said, as thousands of Afghans …
After failing to keep him off the ballot, California Democrats have now resorted to investigating Larry Elder’s financial disclosures….