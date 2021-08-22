http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Iiz7Fj95j68/

THE Queen has ordered senior Palace aides to plan a legal fightback amid ­hurtful attacks by Harry and Meghan — declaring: “Enough is enough.”

The monarchy’s legal team is consulting libel experts after a barrage of criticism from the US-based couple.

The Queen is ‘exasperated with repeated attacks’, a well-placed source claims Credit: AFP – Getty

Prince Harry plans to release his tell-all memoir next year Credit: The Mega Agency

Last night a well-placed source revealed the Queen, 95, has become “exasperated with repeated attacks”.

They said: “The feeling, coming right from the top, is that enough is enough.

“There is a limit to how much will be accepted and the Queen and Royal Family can only be pushed so far.

“They are getting lawyered up. Harry and Meghan will be made aware and know repeated attacks will not be tolerated.”

Royals rocked

The Royal Family was rocked last month by Harry’s revelation he was writing a tell-all memoir to be released next year — the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A legal warning to publishers Penguin Random House is now being considered.

Our source went on: “The royals’ legal team are speaking to firms with expertise in libel and privacy.

“If someone were named in the book and accused of something directly that could be a libel and also infringe their rights to a private family life.

“It would be ironic if Harry and Meghan were accused of breaching privacy given their pronouncements on the subject.

“The legal team could also contact publishers of the book to ask for advance warning of its contents and a right to reply.

“There are concerns that the American public are falling for what Harry and Meghan say.”

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 40, told Oprah Winfrey earlier this year in a bombshell interview that an unnamed royal had raised concerns over their son Archie’s skin colour.

An updated chapter of their biography by Omid Scobie this week also accuses the royals of “failing to own” their part in the fallout.

Harry’s talks with brother William and dad Charles were leaked this year to US TV host Gayle King, a pal of the Sussexes.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

The Royal Family is consulting with libel experts over Prince Harry’s upcoming book Credit: AP

Harry and Meghan told Oprah that an unnamed royal had raised concerns over their son Archie’s skin colour Credit: AFP

Harry and Meghan biographer Omid Scobie accused the royals of ‘failing to own’ their part in the fallout Credit: pixel8000

