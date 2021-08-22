https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/gaetz-girlfriend-elope-marry-small-private-ceremony-californias-catalina-island?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz on Sunday married girlfriend Ginger Luckey on Catalina Island, after the couple eloped to Southern California.

The 39-year-old Gaetz and his bride were married in a small ceremony, off the coast of Los Angeles County.

Sergio Gor, former staffer for Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul, performed the ceremony, attended by about 40 people, according to Vanity Fair.

Luckey, 26, is from Southern California, according to the Associated Press.

“I love my wife!,” Gaetz tweeted in announcing the wedding, along with a picture of the bride and groom.

Gaetz is under investigation as part of a sex trafficking probe. He has denied wrong-doing.

