https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/22/gawd-shes-awful-kamala-harris-reaction-when-asked-about-americans-trapped-in-afghanistan-is-just-so-her-watch/

Don’t worry, Sleepy Joe, your Vice President is even worse than you are.

Suppose that’s what happens when you pick someone based on their gender and skin color versus their ability, skills, and experience.

Gosh, we don’t think any of what’s happening in Afghanistan is funny, Kamala-mala-ding dong.

Watch.

WATCH: Kamala Harris laughs when a reporter starts to ask her about Americans trapped in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/7863Seq36C — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 22, 2021

Why does this woman laugh every time she’s asked a question?

Like, is it funny to her? Being Vice President?

We fail to see the humor here.

Unless of course, she considers her role to be a joke, which we could almost see.

Everything is a joke to her — Marcus (@MarcusWooley2) August 22, 2021

Thats the only thing she can do. — Xans (@Xans_Cristian) August 22, 2021

This is so wrong on many levels — 5280 Dave (@5280_dave) August 22, 2021

It’s like she laughs and then she suddenly remembers she has talking points to get through.

The casualness that they address Afganistan is so demeaning. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 22, 2021

pic.twitter.com/u0T8xs55qP — Damn glad to meet ya (@Damngladtomeet) August 22, 2021

We’ve gone from Cankles to Cackles.

Of course she did.

Just perfect 🤦🏼‍♀️😑😡 — SheryllT (@TreShery) August 22, 2021

Only Kamala could make Biden look like LESS of a train wreck.

***

