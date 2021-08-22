https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/glenn-beck-raises-20-million-three-days-rescue-christians-afghanistan/

Glenn Beck has started a fund which raised a mind-boggling $20 million dollars in just three days to rescue Christians who are trapped in Afghanistan.

Lots of people feel powerless to make a difference in what’s going on there, but Glenn took action and so did his donors.

This is going to save a lot of lives.

The Daily Wire reports:

TRENDING: LIVE-STREAM RSBN VIDEO: President Donald Trump Holds Historic Rally in Cullman, Alabama 7 PM Central

Glenn Beck’s Nazarene Fund Raises More Than $20M In 3 Days To Rescue Christians From Afghanistan A fund started by radio host Glenn Beck raised more than $20 million in less than three days to help evacuate Christians from Afghanistan. The Nazarene Fund is gearing up to extract approximately 5,000 people, mostly women and children, from Afghanistan as the country descends into chaos and the Taliban take over, according to The Blaze. According to their website, The Nazarene Fund exists “to liberate the captive, to free the enslaved, and to rescue, rebuild and restore the lives of Christians and other persecuted religious and ethnic minorities wherever and whenever they are in need.” “I’m BLOWN AWAY by what this audience has done to help rescue persecuted Christians in Afghanistan! OVER $20 MILLION raised in less than 3 days! THANK YOU!” Beck tweeted Friday. “I’m truly afraid we’re going to lose a lot of our staff, because this is so dangerous,” Beck said during a podcast Friday. “So dangerous. But I will tell you this: we will get those people out. We will get those people out.”

This is amazing.

I’m BLOWN AWAY by what this audience has done to help rescue persecuted Christians in Afghanistan! OVER $20 MILLION raised in less than 3 days! THANK YOU! https://t.co/yt6ZHp9dMk — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 20, 2021

Glenn Beck has raised over $20 million dollars in less than three days to save persecuted Christians from Afghanistan. Doing the Lord’s work. Incredible! — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 20, 2021

Don’t you DARE give up hope. YOUR generosity toward rescuing Christians in Afghanistan will be a Moses-style miracle. And it has given me back my hope for the future. pic.twitter.com/3kh24UemhZ — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 20, 2021

Glenn Beck deserves tons of praise for doing this.

It’s going to make a real difference.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

