Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the rounds this morning on the cable news shows and let’s just say it could have gone just a little bit better for team Biden.

First up, here’s a clip from his interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News where he dodged when asked, “Does the president not know what’s going on?”

Blinken answered with, “This is an incredibly emotional time for many of us. . .”

“A TOTAL dodge”:

He doesn’t even try to answer it:

But it got worse. . .

During his interview on “Face The Nation,” Blinken flubbed the name of the President of Afghanistan:

Karzai hasn’t been president since 2014. The current president — if you can even call him that — is Ashraf Ghani:

Whoops.

***

