Friends have their kids in Scouts. We go to the meet-and-greet and I shit you not, the pack mother didn’t wear a mask the whole time. I got so anxious that I had to leave. — jason_wilson (@jason_wilson) August 21, 2021

He sh*ts us not, he got so anxious over a mom not wearing a mask that he had to leave.

What the Hell have we done to ourselves and this country? SERIOUSLY?!

Thank God “men” like you weren’t around when we fought Nazi Germany. — 🇺🇸 Drummer of Tedworth 🇺🇸 (@DrumrofTedworth) August 21, 2021

Can you imagine? ‘OMG, THAT NAZI ISN’T WEARING A MASK, RUUUUUUUN!’

I’m so sorry this is happening to you. pic.twitter.com/dDKGF8iacf — Erich Hawbaker (@GrayChevyVan) August 21, 2021

My grandfather built his house with his bare hands. — Dailey 🇺🇸 (@DaileyOfficial) August 21, 2021

Jason not only can’t deal with moms without masks but he also can’t deal with pushback on Twitter because he turned the comments off on his tweet.

Which only made it worse for him:

I am literally shaking after reading the horror of what @jason_wilson experienced. LITERALLY👏SHAKING👏 https://t.co/SEGOMiUDZl — HelvidiusPriscus 🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) August 22, 2021

Here’s hoping your balls eventually drop. https://t.co/1BVJxu5vHz — Hunter Biden’s Life Coach (@Dave_AllRighty) August 22, 2021

There are over 600 quote-tweets of his tweet.

That’s a lot.

Dude. Turn off the news. It’s rotting your brain. https://t.co/mbBsS5IVs9 — CCP IS ASSHOE (@noahsmom7) August 22, 2021

Oh the horror some must endure! https://t.co/YIWhCJ4IDI — vIаd (@dovgvlad) August 22, 2021

Imagine being this fragile https://t.co/k0ppLaYNU5 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 22, 2021

You really shouldn’t reveal this kind of thing in public. https://t.co/DfTw9JaC9z — Leo (@Leo60606878) August 22, 2021

Seriously. We have no idea what it was he was trying to accomplish.

And everyone clapped and lived happily ever after. https://t.co/pga9d8ChJW — G (@stevensongs) August 22, 2021

Wow, did you call the cops? https://t.co/UwnTGzGG8T — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 22, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Dude. Don’t give him any ideas.

Imagine being a man and posting this. https://t.co/XMN6zDuzhc — Tandy (@DanTypo) August 22, 2021

Oh. Did you drive? Cuz your risk of death is significantly more… https://t.co/2RLoB1rldA — The Brickhouse (@Brickhouse0733) August 22, 2021

Da da DAAAAAAA!

Thoughts and prayers to you during this difficult time https://t.co/2ksPUkickE — 🍹Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) August 22, 2021

Amen.

