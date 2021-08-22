https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/22/grow-a-pair-man-blue-check-tweets-about-how-terrified-he-was-of-maskless-mom-at-scout-meeting-and-hooboy-thats-a-lotta-backfire/

Wait.

A mom … wasn’t wearing a mask … at a Scout meeting?

SERIOUSLY?!?!

OMG, NOT A MASKLESS MOM!!! RUN FOR YOUR LIVES! THE HUMANITY! THE HORROR!

He sh*ts us not, he got so anxious over a mom not wearing a mask that he had to leave.

What the Hell have we done to ourselves and this country? SERIOUSLY?!

Can you imagine? ‘OMG, THAT NAZI ISN’T WEARING A MASK, RUUUUUUUN!’

Jason not only can’t deal with moms without masks but he also can’t deal with pushback on Twitter because he turned the comments off on his tweet.

Which only made it worse for him:

There are over 600 quote-tweets of his tweet.

That’s a lot.

Seriously. We have no idea what it was he was trying to accomplish.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Dude. Don’t give him any ideas.

Da da DAAAAAAA!

Amen.

***

