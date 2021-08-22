https://www.theepochtimes.com/henri-makes-landfall-in-rhode-island_3959879.html

Tropical Storm Henri, which has winds of 60 mph winds, made landfall along the coast of Rhode Island on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm, recently downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane, hit the town of Westerly at 12:15 p.m. ET, the NHC said.

“At the time of landfall, maximum sustained winds were estimated to be 60 mph. A Weatherflow station near Point Judith, Rhode Island, recently measured a sustained wind of 57 mph (92 km/h) and a gust to 70 mph (113 km/h),” it added, saying the center of Henri also passed over Block Island, Rhode Island about an hour earlier.

Ahead of landfall, there were reports of throngs of people across Long Island, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut making dashes for supermarkets to get food and supplies.

More than 75,000 residents in Rhode Island are without power, according to PowerOutage.us. That figure is sure to rise as the storm moves further inland. There were also mass outages reported in Connecticut.

There were few early reports of major damage due to wind or surf, but officials warned of the danger of spot flooding in inland areas over the next few days. Driving surf and sheets of rain scoured the beach towns of southern Rhode Island as the storm approached, leaving some coastal roads nearly impassable. Some small trees had already fallen to the winds and rain, which had swollen local inlets and creeks.

In preparation for the storm, officials in Providence, Rhode Island, and New Bedford, Massachusetts, closed giant hurricane barriers that were built in the 1960s, after devastating storms in 1938 and 1954.

While the wind was significant in certain areas, experts warned that the storm’s biggest threat likely will come from storm surge and inland flooding, caused by what are expected to be heavy and sustained rains. Some of the highest rain totals were expected inland.

Rainfall in the Catskill Mountains located near the Hudson Valley “is a significant problem,” outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news conference. “In the Hudson Valley you have hills, you have creeks, the water comes running down those hills and turns a creek into a ravaging river. I have seen small towns in these mountainous areas devastated by rain. That is still a very real possibility.”

The National Weather Service office in New York City issued a flood watch until 8 p.m. ET on Monday, with the service saying that between 3 and 5 inches are forecast for the metropolitan area.

President Joe Biden, who is also dealing with the fallout of the chaotic Afghanistan pullout, is scheduled to address the United States on Henri and other crises on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m.

