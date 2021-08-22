https://www.theepochtimes.com/hurricane-henri-closes-in-on-northeast-as-millions-brace-for-severe-weather_3959587.html

Hurricane Henri maintained hurricane strength overnight and sped up its movement northward slightly, and is now likely headed for landfall somewhere between southern New England and Long Island late Sunday morning.

Models project the eye of the storm will pass just off the eastern tip of Long Island by midday.

The track of Hurricane Henri shifted slightly to the east late Saturday, moving 21 mph northward.

According to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center at 2 a.m., Henri’s movement north could continue to slow slightly on Sunday morning. It was about 135 miles SSE of Montauk Point, New York, at the time of the update, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, making it just classify as a Category 1 hurricane.

Authorities are warning residents in the Northeast of dangerous hurricane conditions, including storm surge and flooding beginning Sunday morning. Tropical storm-intensity winds were expected to begin striking the coast at around 8 a.m.

Heavy rains already saturated many areas late Saturday, including spots in New York City, and Newark and Hoboken, New Jersey, which saw up to half a foot of rain with flash flooding.

Residents and visitors on Fire Island, a narrow strip of sandy villages barely above sea level off Long Island’s southern coast, were urged to evacuate on Saturday. The last boats out left before 11 p.m. Saturday, with officials warning there might be no way to reach people left behind.

“I’m upset about it, but it’s the weather,” Long Island resident Pavese said. “I’ve been going to Fire Island for a long time, so I’m sort of familiar with this happening.”

A hurricane warning remains in effect for both the southern and northern shores along the eastern half of Long Island; from Fire Island to Port Jefferson Harbor, past Montauk Point; as well as east of New Haven, Connecticut, to Westport, Massachusetts; and Block Island of Rhode Island.

Tropical storm warnings remain in place for the western half of Long Island to New Haven, Connecticut; between Westport and Chatham Massachusetts, including Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket; and coastal New York and New Jersey west of East Rockaway Inlet to Manasquan Inlet, including New York City.

Storm surge watches for between three and five feet of water are in effect for the wider area, with residents urged to “take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions,” and be on alert for evacuation or other instructions from their local officials.

If you’re in the path of #HENRI, pls stay informed: — Go to https://t.co/gMWwnV7fZO for latest watches/warnings from @NHC_Atlantic — Find your local @NWS Office on Twitter & Facebook: https://t.co/s3fEtw5hE6 — Keep your weather radio charged & ON — Follow local news media — NOAA (@NOAA) August 22, 2021

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, set to leave office Monday after resigning over a sexual harassment scandal, emerged Saturday to plead with residents to make last-minute preparations, warning that heavy rain, wind, and storm surge from Henri could be as devastating as Superstorm Sandy back in 2012.

“We have short notice. We’re talking about tomorrow,” Cuomo said in one of his final forays before TV cameras, a setting that shot him to fame during the worst of the pandemic last year. “So if you have to move, if you have to stock up, if you have to get to higher ground, it has to be today. Please.”

Gov. Ned Lamont warned Connecticut residents they should prepare to “shelter in place” from Sunday afternoon through at least Monday morning as the state braces for the first possible direct hit from a hurricane in decades. Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee issued a similar warning.

Major airports in the region remained open as the storm approached, though hundreds of Sunday’s flights were canceled. Service on some branches of New York City’s commuter rail system was suspended through Sunday, as was Amtrak service between New York and Boston.

The White House said President Joe Biden discussed preparations with northeastern governors and that New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who succeeds Cuomo on Tuesday, also participated. Biden later began approving emergency declarations with Rhode Island.

If Henri doesn’t weaken to below maximum sustained winds of 74 mph, it will be the first hurricane to make landfall in the Northeast in 30 years, since Hurricane Bob in September 1985.

Henri was upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane on Saturday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Melanie Sun

