https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/dont-trust-anybody-including-weirdo-biden-reporter-asks-trusts-taliban-video/

Joe Biden on Sunday delivered remarks on his Afghanistan debacle and tropical storm Henri.

78-year-old Joe Biden slurred his words, stuttered and then started preaching about COVID vaccines to tropical storm victims.

Biden took questions from a pre-approved list of reporters after struggling to read his teleprompter.

A reporter asked Joe Biden if he trusts the Taliban since he has decided to rely on the Taliban to allow for Americans to travel to Kabul airport.

TRENDING: Kamala Harris Laughs When Reporter Starts to Ask Her About Americans Trapped in Afghanistan (VIDEO)

On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said allowing Americans to face down the Taliban on their way to Kabul airport is “the best way.”

“Do you trust the Taliban?” a reporter asked.

“I don’t trust anybody including you. I love you but there’s not a lot of people I trust,” said Biden.

VIDEO:

REPORTER: “Do you trust the Taliban?” BIDEN: “I don’t trust anybody including you. I love you but there’s not a lot of people I trust.” pic.twitter.com/JrKDN1qsNX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 22, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

