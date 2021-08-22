https://100percentfedup.com/racist-bank-of-america-seeks-to-impose-its-anti-white-extremist-views-on-its-employees-their-training-program-teaches-that-even-toddlers-are-guilty-of-white-privilege-and-racism-video/

According to Tucker Carlson, Bank of America has been turning over private customer information to the Federal government for the alleged purpose of “defeating extremism”.

Now, as Carlson points out, it becomes clear that it is Bank of America that holds extremist views, teaching its employers that even toddlers can be racist. According to Bank of America, “toddlers develop racial biases by ages 3-to-5 and should be actively taught to recognize and reject the smog of white privilege.”

Tucker’s guest, Chris Rufo, who is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, says employees of Bank of America are encouraged to undergo a 21-day training program recommended by the bank.

Mr. Rufo is actively investigating and reporting on the extremist views permeating corporate America and he’s reporting his findings.

Rufo tells Tucker that “Bank of America denounces America as a white supremacist country and by extension expresses antipathy and even hatred to 70% of its citizens.”

Trending: VIDEO: Huge Crowd Gathers for Trump Save America Rally in Alabama…WATCH LIVE 7 PM CDT









SCOOP: Bank of America Corp. teaches employees that the United States is a system of “white supremacy,” promotes “the abolishment of the police,” and instructs workers to “decolonize [their] mind[s]” and become “woke at work.” The whistleblower documents will shock you.🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 18, 2021

According to the training program, all whites—”regardless of one’s socioeconomic class background or other disadvantages”—are “living a life with white skin privileges.”

According to the training program, all whites—”regardless of one’s socioeconomic class background or other disadvantages”—are “living a life with white skin privileges.” Even white toddlers are guilty and must be “taught to recognize and reject the ‘smog’ of white privilege.” pic.twitter.com/Sh3FsGSivu — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 18, 2021

People of color, on the other hand, cannot be racist.

Next, Bank of America instructs white employees to deconstruct their racial and sexual identities and confront their “white privilege” and “white fragility,” in order to “discover where [they] are on the privilege spectrum” and “if [they] exhibit ‘white fragility’ traits.” pic.twitter.com/GskFzjyEEh — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 18, 2021

Any normal person would’ve quit their job by this point. A lot of banks are hiring; why not work for one that doesn’t hate most of its employees and most of its customers?

In the final days, BofA tells employees to “decolonize [their] mind[s]” and become “woke at work.” Participants must admit that “[their] words and actions are inherently shaped and influenced by systemic oppression” and must “cede power to people of color.” pic.twitter.com/7p8s4vgXoR — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 18, 2021

Workers who are subjected to this type of racist propaganda, may have hostile work environment claims and should consult a qualified lawyer. https://t.co/bsvTwiv0kc — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) August 19, 2021

Bank of America doesn’t deserve to have the word America in its name, nor should it enjoy the privilege of doing business in this country with whom it holds so much contempt.

B of A also doesn’t deserve to have the business of patriotic Americans. Hit them where it hurts and put your money elsewhere, if you work there, seek new employment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

