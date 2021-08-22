https://www.oann.com/japan-ex-foreign-minister-kishida-likely-to-run-in-ldp-race-sankei/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=japan-ex-foreign-minister-kishida-likely-to-run-in-ldp-race-sankei

August 23, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to run in the ruling party’s leadership race when incumbent Yoshihide Suga’s current term ends in September, the Sankei newspaper reported on Monday.

Kishida is likely to formally announce his candidacy when the date of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) leadership race is fixed, the paper said, citing several anonymous sources.

