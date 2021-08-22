https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/22/joe-scarborough-tells-pulitzer-prize-winning-author-and-vietnamese-refugee-to-please-dont-embarrass-yourself-by-comparing-afghanistan-to-vietnam/

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough told the author of this essay in the Sunday New York Times to “Please don’t embarrass yourself by comparing Afghanistan to Vietnam or the events of the past week to Saigon in 1975”:

“Dear Lord,” indeed. . .

This op-ed is written by Viet Thanh Nguyen, a Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist who was in Saigon when the city fell in 1975 and he’s writing about the coming refugee crisis and why it’s a “moral urgency for the US to help as many Afghans as possible.”

Did Scarborough even read it or he just tweeted out the pic?

From the NYT:

I was 4 years old when Saigon fell, so I do not remember any of it. I count myself lucky, since many Vietnamese who survived the end of that war were greatly traumatized by it. The collapse of the American-backed Southern regime began in my Central Highlands hometown, Ban Me Thuot, in March 1975. In less than two months, all of South Vietnam capitulated to the North Vietnamese. Soldiers fled in chaotic retreat among civilians. My mother, brother and I were among them. We left behind my adopted sister. After walking nearly 200 kilometers to escape the advancing North Vietnamese army, the three of us made it to the seaside city of Nha Trang, where we managed to find a boat to take us to Saigon where my father was.

We were lucky; many others weren’t. My brother remembers dead Southern paratroopers hanging from trees. In Nha Trang, some people fell to their deaths in the sea, trying to clamber onto boats. In Da Nang, desperate soldiers crammed into the luggage compartments of a plane, while the ones left behind threw grenades and fired at the plane.

Nguyen fired back at the MSNBC host, and rightfully so:

And:

Scarborough then claimed he was really directing his tweet at the NYT editors who wrote “Our Saigon” on the article:

Sorry, but we’re not buying it.

