Kamala Harris traveled to Southeast Asia to visit Singapore and Vietnam as thousands of Americans are stranded in Afghanistan in a potential hostage situation.

Both Biden and Harris hid from the public for several days as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Kamala Harris walked over to a gaggle of reporters on the tarmac before boarding her flight to Singapore.

Harris laughed when a reporter started to ask her about Americans trapped in Afghanistan.

It is a bloody and chaotic scene outside of the Kabul airport this weekend thanks to Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal.

On Saturday the Biden administration warned Americans trapped in Afghanistan of potential security threats and not to travel to the Kabul Airport.

Shortly after the US embassy sent out the warning to Americans, the Associated Press received word of a potential ISIS threat against Americans.

The US military is being forced to develop new ways to safely get Americans to Kabul airport.

The Taliban is confiscating US passports and driver’s licenses.

But Kamala Harris’ priority is to travel to Singapore and Vietnam to discuss regional security issues.

