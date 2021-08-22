https://www.dailywire.com/news/larry-the-cable-guy-does-what-late-night-hosts-wont-skewer-biden

Late night’s regular so-called funny men may not be interested in the foibles of the Biden administration, but old school stand-up Larry the Cable Guy is happy pick up their slack.

On August 15, as the situation on the ground in Afghanistan was unraveling, the Blue Collar Comedy veteran quipped, “Our country’s leadership right now reminds me of a wal-mart on Black Friday when only 2 cashiers are working and no one can find a manager.”

A couple of days later, his humor grew even more pointed.

Responding to a post about the U.N. ambassador’s comment that due to “a very strongly worded press statement” the Biden admin, “[expects] the Taliban to respect women’s rights” and ” be respectful of humanitarian law,” Larry cracked, “Nothing scares terrorists more than a strongly worded press statement.”

The voice of Mater in Pixar’s “Cars” franchise has also talked about other cultural issues, saying of news that Christian Baker Jack Phillips is being dragged into court by LGBT activists again, “Because nothing says my beliefs are being violated like going out of your way to violate other people’s beliefs.”

He even retweeted video of Daily Wire personality Matt Walsh taking a Nashville school board to task over mask mandates — the same video that landed singer Carrie Underwood in hot water with the Left after she “liked” it on Twitter.

Not that Larry, whose real name is Daniel Lawrence Whitney, is a partisan hack. He happily lampoons the right side of the political aisle as well, joking, “Wait… I thought Pence was the first humanoid Robot,” to a story about Elon Musk’s new robot technology.

As The Daily Wire has reported, over the last few years, Larry has become known for his willingness to voice opinions and make jokes few in show business would dare. In the past, he tried to explain Donald Trump’s appeal to the working class, saying, “Here’s why I like Trump, because he’s shoving a knife right into Political Correctness … And people will finally realize that’s why he’s popular. Because people are sick and tired of that garbage.”

Last March, he scoffed at a video that showed A-list stars like Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, and Will Ferrell singing John Lennon’s communist manifesto, “Imagine,” to ostensibly show the public that Hollywood was united with them in COVID isolation.

“Here’s a message from people with a lot of possessions that can take a year off of work and not flinch telling everyone [outta] work to imagine a world with no possessions while people are living in the street a half mile away from ‘em,” Larry tweeted at the time. “They’re clueless.”

Even if he’s now worth an estimated $60 million, the long-time comedian seems to have the pulse of the blue collar set off stage as well as on.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

