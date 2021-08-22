https://noqreport.com/2021/08/22/lockdown-aussies-murder-rescue-dogs-in-their-dystopian-hell-state/

A deranged council in an Australian shire murdered rescue dogs. They did it to prevent anyone from traveling to feed them. They’re worse than the Maoists. At least the Chinese communists aren’t murdering dogs.

As reporter Ian Miles Cheong tweeted , “Between shooting rescue dogs dead, slamming peacefully protesting elderly women onto the curb, firing into crowds with rubber bullets and tear gas, and putting out arrest warrants for people with COVID who go outside, Australia has absolutely lost the plot. Dystopian hell state.” The Sydney Morning Herald reported:

Several impounded dogs due to be rescued by a shelter have instead been shot dead by a rural council in NSW under its interpretation of COVID-19 restrictions, alarming animal activists and prompting a government probe.

Bourke Shire Council, in the state’s north-west, killed the dogs to prevent volunteers at a Cobar-based animal shelter from travelling to pick up the animals last week, according to council’s watchdog, the Office of Local Government. “OLG has been informed that the council decided to take this course of action to protect its employees and community, including vulnerable Aboriginal populations, from the risk of COVID-19 transmission,” a spokesman from the government agency said…

