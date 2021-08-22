http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/v5byksqGihM/rachel-maddow-strikes-multi-year-deal-with-msnbc-11629658420

Rachel Maddow, shown in New York City in 2019, will develop a variety of new projects with NBCUniversal.

Photo: Michael Brochstein/Zuma Press

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...