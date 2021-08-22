http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cQUmFKAkZu4/

A man was found dead after falling from a second-story staircase during a concert at CitiField in Queens, New York, on Friday, according to the NYPD.

The 46-year-old man was found “suffering from injuries consistent with a fall from an elevated position,” NYPD spokesperson Detective Sophia Person said.

“The man, whose name has not been revealed, was taken in critical condition to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Queens where he was later pronounced dead,” the Hill reports.

Citi Field was the scene of a Dead & Company concert on Friday night.

“Dead & Company is a band featuring former members of the Grateful Dead, including Bob Weir, Micky Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, along with guitarist John Mayer and others,” DEADLINE reported. “Their concert on Friday at the home of the New York Mets was part of a tour, which kicked off in Raleigh, NC on August 16, and will wrap up in Cancún in January.”

Mets spokesperson Harold Kaufman released a statement from the team regarding the incident.

“We are aware of a tragic incident which sadly resulted in a fatality last night,” Kaufman told CNN. “Our deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to the attendee’s loved ones.”

A report from the New York Daily News claims that the man died after attempting to flip off the balcony.

At this time, police have not officially declared whether the incident was accidental.

