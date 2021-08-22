https://nationalfile.com/trump-rally-mo-brooks-met-with-fix-it-now-chants-at-trump-rally-says-arizona-audit-is-coming/

Rep. Mo Brooks, who President Trump endorsed for U.S. Senate, was met by skepticism at tonight’s Trump rally in Alabama when he urged Republicans to look toward the 2022 and 2024 elections, as opposed to focusing on the 2020 election where evidence of voter fraud has led Americans to believe that Joe Biden was illegitimately elected President. He later joined the passionate crowd in a “FIX IT NOW!” chant, reminding them that the Arizona Audit results are coming.

“Our choices are very simple. There are some people who are despondent about the voter fraud and election theft in 2020. Folks, put that behind you. Put that behind you. Yes! Look forward! Look forward! Look forward! Beat them in 2022. Beat them in 2024!” said Brooks, who was met with a disgruntled crowd. Brooks, noticing the crowd’s reaction, pivoted and said “Alright! Well look back at it, but go forward and take advantage of it. We’ve got to win in 2022. We’ve got to win in 2024.”

Rep. Mo Brooks, who President Trump endorsed for U.S. Senate, was met by skepticism at tonight’s Trump rally when he urged Republicans to look toward 2022 and 2024. He later joined the crowd in a “FIX IT NOW!” chant, and reminded them that the Arizona Audit results are coming. pic.twitter.com/yFmLZIr61r — National File (@NationalFile) August 22, 2021

“Will you help President Trump and our MAGA candidates win in 2022? Will you help President Trump and our MAGA candidates in 2024?” Brooks asked, pointing out that America must overcome election fraud and “weak-kneed Republican RINO’s” to “triumph going forward.”

Moments later, as Brooks continued his speech, the crowd began chanting “FIX IT NOW!” with Brooks joining in, noting that the results of the Arizona audit are just around the corner. “The Arizona audit is on the way!” said Brooks. “Fix it now! Fix it now!”

