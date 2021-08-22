https://noqreport.com/2021/08/22/more-election-fraud-in-the-california-recall-election-man-arrested-with-a-firearm-drugs-and-thousands-of-ballots/

More California voter fraud.

A man was arrested in Torrance, California with California ballots. We Love Trump reports: A report has surfaced from the Torrance(California) Police Department that they arrested a man that was in possession of Xanax, a loaded fire arm, methamphetamines’, and thousands of ballots. According to reports a Torrance police officer was called to check up on a man that was passed out in his SUV at a 7/11 parking lot. TRENDING: LIVE-STREAM RSBN VIDEO: President Donald Trump Holds Historic Rally in Cullman, Alabama 7 PM Central After the officer didn’t get a response from the man in the vehicle, the officer further investigated the situation and was able to find a loaded firearm arm, Xanax, meth, and “mail”. The ballots are more than likely from California’s ongoing recall election which is an attempt to remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and in return replace him with Republican Larry Elder. This was first reported at IENewswire :

Here is a picture of what was found: Another day, another corrupt Democrat trying to steal an election.