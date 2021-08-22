https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/568919-nikki-haley-biden-administration-completely-surrendered-to-the

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki HaleyNikki HaleySunday shows preview: Chaos in Kabul mars US evacuation efforts Pence headlines fundraiser for Youngkin in Virginia governor’s race South Carolina GOP to hold Myrtle Beach event showcasing 2024 hopefuls MORE on Sunday blasted the Biden administration for its execution in withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, saying it “completely surrendered to the Taliban.”

On CBS’s “Face the Nation,” guest host Major Garrett asked Haley if she agreed with the Biden administration’s assertion that it is not negotiating with the Taliban as it continues to evacuate American citizens and allies.

“They’re not negotiating with the Taliban. They’ve completely surrendered to the Taliban. They surrendered Bagram Air Force Base, which was a major NATO hub. They surrendered $85 billion worth of equipment and weapons that we should have gotten out of there. They have surrendered the American people and actually withdrew our troops before they withdrew the American people. And they’ve abandoned our Afghan allies who kept people like my husband safe,” Haley said.

However, Haley also acknowledged that the Biden administration must now do “whatever it takes to get our Americans out.”

“This is an unbelievable scenario where literally the Taliban has our Americans held hostage,” she added.

Haley, who served under former President Trump Donald TrumpDemocrats sound alarm over loss in Connecticut suburbs Abbott Laboratories directs employees to dispose of rapid COVID-19 test materials Sunday shows preview: Chaos in Kabul mars US evacuation efforts MORE, shot back at arguments that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was put in place by the Trump administration and that blame must be shared between Biden and his predecessor.

“Under four years of Trump, Afghanistan was safe. We made sure that we kept terrorism at bay, and we came from a strength of position,” Haley said. “There are times where you have to negotiate with the devil, but you negotiate with the devil from a point of strength. You don’t do it from a point of weakness. We literally have no leverage right now with the Taliban.”

Haley called on the Biden administration to extend the Aug. 31 deadline for evacuations and said the U.S. must make it clear that Americans are to make it to the airport in Kabul safely.

“We’ve got to get our Americans out. We’ve got to stay true to those Afghan allies that we made promises to. And we’ve got to make sure we do this in a very strong way going forward,” she said.

