The Caldor Fire has continued to grow in Northern California as rescue crews struggle to contain it, The Associated Press reported.

The wildfire has covered 154 square miles of land in the northern Sierra Nevada region since last week and officials said Sunday there was zero containment of the blaze.

This summer’s wildfires have burned up to 700 homes and left 13,000 residents in neighboring communities under threat, according to the AP.

Local rescue and fire crews had hoped cooler temperatures and calm weather could help them battle the wildfire but but winds sent embers flying and created new ignition points, according to the AP.

“We know this fire has done things that nobody could have predicted, but that’s how firefighting has been in the state this year,” Eldorado National Forest Supervisor Chief Jeff Marsolais said.

There are 94 active wildfires happening in the country, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Evacuation orders have been placed in Kern County due to the risk of wildfires in the rural communities, the AP reported.

Nine national forests have been closed down due to the threat of wildfires, the AP noted.

