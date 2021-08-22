https://www.dailywire.com/news/oregon-and-oregon-state-announce-vaccine-or-negative-test-requirement-to-attend-football-games

As college football season finally gets to within a week of kicking off, there are still many questions that need to be answered.

The COVID-19 pandemic nearly cancelled the 2020 football season for both the Pac-12 and the BIG 10, before both conferences ultimately decided to hold a football schedule. In August 2020, the Pac-12 conference postponed all sports competitions through the end of the calendar year before deciding to hold a shortened football season in September.

While having football games was certainly a moral boost for college football fans everywhere, the lack of fans in the stands led to a less than thrilling viewing experience.

As the 2021 season rapidly approaches, universities are beginning to make decisions regarding COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in order to allow fans into the stands.

On Friday, the University of Oregon and Oregon State University became the first Power-5 schools to announce that either a negative test or proof of vaccination will be required in order to attend football games for the 2021 season.

“University events and activities requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be designated by the university in consultation with the local public health authority,” reads a statement on the UO website. The negative test must be within three days of the event.

Oregon State will be requiring the same in order to enter university athletic events.

Also on Friday, Hawaii announced that they will not be allowing fans to attend their home opener against Portland State on September 4 as the state has seen a recent surge in COVID cases.

“We are disappointed because we were looking forward to playing in front of our fans again,” Hawaii athletic director David Matlin said. “However we understand the decision was made in the best interest of public safety and can only hope the restrictions will be lifted when the time is right.”

The news comes shortly after Tulane University became the first FBS school to require either proof of vaccination or a negative test result in order to attend Tulane football games.

“To further ensure a smooth gameday experience and to protect our collective health, we encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen said in a statement. “It also serves as a strong reminder that in a pandemic there are expectations for all who want to participate in activities in which they share an environment with others.”

The conversation around vaccinations has become a major topic of debate in sports over the past few months, as both the NFL and college football look to have full stadiums while also completing their full schedules.

The Las Vegas Raiders became the first NFL team to announce vaccination proof in order to enter games on Tuesday. If a fan is wanting to attend a Raiders football game and is yet to be vaccinated, the Raiders will offer vaccinations on-site, allowing fans to enter the venue while wearing a face mask.

The Las Vegas Raiders will require all attendees at home games to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination through CLEAR’s free mobile app and Health Pass feature, allowing fans to attend games without wearing a mask. The policy will take effect for the first regular season home game, September 13 against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. The Raiders are the first team in the National Football League to announce a vaccine/no mask policy … The Raiders will offer the opportunity for fans to receive vaccinations on site at Allegiant Stadium prior to Raiders home games, permitting newly vaccinated fans to enter wearing a mask.

