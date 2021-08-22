https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/08/22/over-the-counter-therapeutics-for-preventing-and-treating-covid-19/

Guest Post by Brewer55

I’m hearing of more and more folks falling ill with the coronavirus. It does not seem to matter whether the person has gotten the vaccine, or not had the vaccine, people are getting ill from either a mutation/variant of the original virus. This is not hyperbole but facts stated by the CDC and other front line health organizations.

The article I’m forwarding has some very good proven therapeutics for treating the virus at home. Most of the items, except Ivermectin, can be obtained as over-the-counter (OTC).

As many of you know, I had covid almost a year ago. At the time, I took Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) the moment I felt I was coming down with something. The only symptoms I had were little to no taste and little to no smell for approximately one week. I was very fortunate. Additionally, in April of this year, and 2 weeks ago when I had my labs for my yearly wellness exam, I was tested for antibodies to this disease. I still carry those natural antibodies.

NOTE: I am sharing this as information only. You can see it as informative and then do your own homework or, you can trash it. Each individual needs to do what they feel is right for them, including the vaccination.

Good health and God Bless you all!

