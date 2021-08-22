https://www.theblaze.com/news/patagonia-cancels-business-jackson-hole-mountain-resort

Outdoor brand Patagonia, which was founded by environmental activist Yvon Chouinard, will remove its products from the popular Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming after the resort’s owner hosted a fundraiser for Republican lawmakers who support former President Donald Trump.

What about the fundraiser?

Jay Kemmerer, owner of the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, co-hosted a fundraiser Aug. 5 that was headlined by Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), and Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff, the WyoFile reported.

Tickets to the “posh” fundraiser reportedly sold for $2,000 per couple. The event was meant to raise money for the House Freedom Fund.

According to the Jackson Hole News&Guide, the fundraiser drew protesters, who threatened to reconsider buying season passes to the world-famous Jackson Hole Mountain Resort — or boycott the resort altogether.

What is Patagonia doing?

The company announced last week they would stand in solidarity with those protesters, and stop selling its products at the resort.

“Those that know us in Jackson Hole are aware that we make business decisions and build relationships in alignment with our values and advocacy efforts,” Corley Kenna, head of communications and policy at Patagonia, said in a statement. “We join with the local community that is using its voice in protest. We will continue to use our business to advocate for policies to protect our planet, support thriving communities and a strong democracy.”

Speaking with WyoFile, Kenna acknowledged the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort “is our largest customer in an area — that’s really critical.”

“That tells you something about the importance of this relationship. We don’t take ending it lightly,” Kenna explained. “This is very much about staying true to our strong feeling and our responsibility as a benefit corporation to stand up for and advance our priorities, our policies to protect our planet and our communities.”

Patagonia, however, is willing to reverse its decision if the resort owners commit to “protecting the planet.”

How did the resort respond?

Resort president Mary Kate Buckley indicated in a statement that Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is already committed to environmentally friendly practices.

“JHMR retail will continue to offer world-class brands across our retail locations with the aim to provide the best service and product assortment for our guests,” Buckley said. “We have been a leader in the ski industry in adopting initiatives to reduce our energy consumption, recycle the consumables used by our employees and guests, and treat the spectacular natural habitat which surrounds us with vision and care.

“We are proud to be the largest mountain resort operating on 100% wind today,” the statement added. “We will remain focused on operating a world-class mountain resort and protecting the health and safety of our guests and employees.”

