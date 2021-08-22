https://conservativeinstitute.org/conservative-news/pelosi-confirms-plans-bills.htm

Many conservatives have expressed fear in recent months that President Joe Biden’s big plans for government spending will compound an already growing inflation problem.

That doesn’t seem to be a concern for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), however. As The Hill recently reported, Pelosi has confirmed that Democrats plan to get two massive spending bills passed in Congress’ lower chamber by Oct. 1.

The long-time California Democrat released a “Dear Colleague” letter Saturday that claimed the president’s agenda has “a broad and bipartisan level of public support throughout the country.”

Dems’ “transformative vision”

The Senate already passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package earlier this month that must now clear the House of Representatives. Meanwhile, Democrats are eyeing a more controversial $3.5 trillion budget resolution, as The Hill notes.

Of the second proposal, Pelosi said “the president has been clear: This is the number that will honor his vision to Build Back Better.” The comments came in reference to Biden’s 2020 campaign slogan.

Speaking of the price tag, the speaker declared in her letter that “this is the number that has been agreed to in the Senate and is now before us in the House. Accordingly, we will write a reconciliation bill with the Senate that is consistent with that top line,” she said.

“Any delay to passing the budget resolution threatens the timetable for delivering the historic progress and the transformative vision that Democrats share,” Pelosi warned.

“Really devastating”

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed the Senate earlier this month with support from 19 Republicans, a fact that Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo lamented during a recent appearance alongside Fox radio host Brian Kilmeade.

“I think that the Republicans got rolled over once again by the Democrats,” Bartiromo complained, pointing to a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report that, according to Fox News, found the bill would directly add hundreds of billions of dollars to the federal deficit.

That figure doesn’t even count the additional $400 billion in debt that another report from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget said the bill would create in the form of a higher transportation spending baseline.

“I’m not impressed with these 19 Republicans doing this for the one reason just to be able to say, ‘Oh, we can work together,’” Bartiromo said, according to Fox News.

“The fact that they [Republicans] agreed and rolled over for this infrastructure plan,” she added, “without having even an acknowledgment from the Biden administration and from their Democrat colleagues that we have a massive crisis at the border, is really devastating.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

