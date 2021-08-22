https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/pentagon-reports-16000-evacuated-afghanistan-past-day?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

In the past day, about 16,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul, which is almost half of the 37,000 that were evacuated in a little over a week, according to the Pentagon.

Deputy Director of the Joint Regional Operations, Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, said that 28 military flights evacuated about 10,400 people and 61 coalition aircraft evacuated 5,900 people from Kabul in the past 24 hours, according to The Hill.

Dulles International Airport, just outside Washington, D.C., received five flights with approximately 1,300 passengers in the past day, Taylor said.

“Our mission remains focused on ensuring a steady flow of evacuees out of Kabul to the intermediate staging bases and safe havens at our insulations [that] continue to rapidly build out capacity as needed to ensure reception and providing humanitarian assistance,” Taylor told reporters.

Since Aug. 14, “several thousand Americans” have been evacuated from Afghanistan, said Pentagon press secretary John Kirby, but did not give a specific number as he said the amount is “very fluid.”

On Saturday, the Pentagon reported that 2,500 American citizens had been evacuated.

