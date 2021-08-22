https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/pfizer-biontech-coronavirus-vaccine-granted-full-fda-approval?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine became the first Monday morning to receive full FDA approval. The two-dose immunization was initially the first to receive emergency use authorization in December of 2020.

The Biden administration, local governments, and some employers hope that the full approval means Americans who have, until now, been skeptical about receiving an unauthorized jab, will have their fears reduced and opt to receive the inoculation. The full approval is expected to lead to more businesses and institutions requiring vaccinations for employees and students.

The clearance, which was granted for individuals 16-years and older, was expected sometime this week. The shot was authorized for children as young as 12 in May, a group that Pfizer will request full approval for once sic months of safety data has been collected and analyzed.

The approval comes as the Delta variant surges across parts of the United States, particularly impacting areas with lower vaccination rates. According to federal figures, about 60% of eligible individuals in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

