You just can’t make this up. . .
President Biden told people who have to evacuate because Henri, now a tropical depression, to wear a mask and “observe social distancing” if possible:
To those in Henri’s path: Don’t forget that you may need to seek shelter while we’re still battling COVID-19 and the Delta variant. So wear a mask and try to observe social distancing.
And to everyone across the country, don’t get caught by the next storm. Get vaccinated now.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 23, 2021
Has the person who wrote this tweet ever been in a hurricane or tropical storm?
I’m sure that’s what they’re worrying about when a tropical storm is heading their way https://t.co/zt48sfNbBN
— Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) August 23, 2021
“Amazing”:
Amazing https://t.co/aJFPzkxGmA
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 23, 2021
Maybe he wrote it himself?
This is so bizarre I’m thinking Joe might have actually written it. https://t.co/fAmIQ2Gq6o
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) August 23, 2021
But if he didn’t write it, that means one of his professional comms people did and that makes it even worse:
TONE DEAF. https://t.co/CbybEAOEgL
— Trish Regan (@trish_regan) August 23, 2021
Don’t give him any ideas or he’ll suggest this for Kabul next:
More Joe:
Dear masses of people crushed up against the gates at the Kabul airport
We have asked the Taliban to start checking vaccine passports & enforcing social distancing
WTF is crazy Joe babbling about?
Did he get two tweets mixed up? https://t.co/L6r5sJ4yzn
— Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) August 23, 2021
***