You just can’t make this up. . .

President Biden told people who have to evacuate because Henri, now a tropical depression, to wear a mask and “observe social distancing” if possible:

Has the person who wrote this tweet ever been in a hurricane or tropical storm?

“Amazing”:

Maybe he wrote it himself?

But if he didn’t write it, that means one of his professional comms people did and that makes it even worse:

Don’t give him any ideas or he’ll suggest this for Kabul next:

