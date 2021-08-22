https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/612371a0bbafd42ff58a155a
Here is what’s on 46 schedule today: 9:30am President receives his daily brief 10am The President meets with his national security team to hear intelligence……
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has been leading by example and got the first shot of the locally developed coronavirus vaccine despite it being approved before the results of the clinical trials were…
Fire suppression won’t stop the flames. We paradoxically need more fire, not less — targeted, site-specific reintroductions designed to restore ecosystem health….
Welcome to Political Outliers, a column that explores groups often portrayed as all voting the same way. In today’s climate, it’s easy to focus on how a group i……
The White House on Monday announced a series of new agreements with Singapore as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to counter Chinese influence there….