Moscow is worried about Islamic extremism making its way up into the Russian Federation after the fall of Kabul, a gift from the Biden betrayal of the Western world. Russia and China have befriended the Taliban in Afghanistan and will coexist as ‘allies’ while distrusting at the same time, similar to Russia’s relationship with the mullahs of the Iranian theocracy. In short, both Russia and the Taliban will use each other until it no longer makes sense to do so from a national interest standpoint.

Russia and China want the West out of Central Asia, so they will play along with the new rulers of Kabul.

The West’s role in Afghanistan will indeed continue to wane as Western countries will have less tools to impact the situation, Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Andrey Kortunov said. According to him, Russia and China will probably have to face more allegations. “If Beijing and Moscow make agreements with the Taliban, the West will label it as a cynical policy based on a disregard for human rights. Secular civil society institutions and gender equity programs are destined to come under attack in Afghanistan. Russia and China will hardly oppose that and will be blamed for cooperating with the Taliban,” the expert pointed out, writes Russian state news agency TASS.

Over 270,000 people have fled Afghanistan since the beginning of the year. Iran and Pakistan usually receive most of the Afghan refugees. Central Asian countries – Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan – are reluctant to accommodate refugees from Afghanistan, which is what the Americans initially counted on, said Director of the Center for Global Studies and International Relations at the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Academy Vadim Kozyulin.

“The main threat that the Taliban pose to Russia and Central Asia comes from their ideas. Islamist ideas are already popular in Central Asian countries and Kyrgyzstan,” the commentator explained. “Afghanistan may turn into a new pocket of terrorism. The danger is that there are a lot of ethnic Uzbeks and Tajiks in Afghanistan who can cross borders and enter Central Asia without being seen,” Kozyulin emphasized.

Kortunov, in turn, stressed, that Afghans viewed EU countries rather than Central Asian states as their final destination. “One of the demands that the international community will have for the Taliban will be to prevent a mass exodus of people from the country. One thing is clear for now: it will be a serious issue and it’s hard to predict its scope,” the analyst said.

Speaking on Sunday as part of a meeting with members of the governing United Russia party in the run up to parliamentary elections next month, the president said that the number of civilians fleeing Kabul poses challenges for the international community. “Who are these refugees? How can we tell? There may be thousands, or even millions,” Putin said. “The border is a thousand kilometers – they will get on everything, a car, even a donkey, and flee across the steppe,” reported RT.

Curiously, Russia recently began joint military drills with Tajikistan.

Video from RT Telegram Channel

Russia is justifiably nervous with the Taliban having taken over Afghanistan because this means they’ll proceed north to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in due time – both of which were relatively stable and secure up until now.

