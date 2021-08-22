https://www.oann.com/russias-putin-we-dont-want-afghan-militants-in-russia/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=russias-putin-we-dont-want-afghan-militants-in-russia



FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference following talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia August 20, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference following talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia August 20, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

August 22, 2021

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the conflict in Afghanistan directly affects the security situation in Russia, Russian news agencies reported.

Putin criticised an idea of some Western countries to send refugees from Afghanistan to neighbouring Central Asian countries while their visas to the United States and Europe are being processed.

He said Russia does not want Afghanistan militants arriving under cover of refugees, RIA news agency quoted him as saying.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

