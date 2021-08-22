https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/22/so-on-brand-jennifer-rubin-dragged-for-claiming-ignorant-public-is-to-blame-for-being-too-stupid-to-understand-bidens-afghanistan-strategy/

Jennifer, Jennifer, Jennifer …

This woman should get a gold medal for the level of mental gymnastics she’s doing to keep from having to admit the guy she helped elect is a complete and total failure not only domestically but GLOBALLY.

Silly plebians, we’re all just too ignorant to understand what’s happening in Afghanistan. And trying to make this about people not being thankful for our military?

REALLY?!?!

Smeared as the deep state … really, again?

We don’t see anyone smearing our troops.

But you know, we’re just too dumb not to figure it out or something.

Yup.

We would expect nothing less (or more) from her.

She’s an embarrassment to embarrassed people.

True story.

Professional wrong person.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Twitchy gold, baby.

***

Related:

GAWD she’s awful: Kamala Harris’ reaction when asked about Americans trapped in #Afghanistan is just SO HER (watch)

Cuz it ain’t BIDEN! Richard Grenell DROPS a big-a*s truth-BOMB on media about who is REALLY pulling the #Afghanistan strings

CLASSY: Martina Navratilova melts DOWN after she’s DRAGGED for dancing on conservative radio host’s grave who passed from COVID

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...