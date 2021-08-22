https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/22/so-on-brand-jennifer-rubin-dragged-for-claiming-ignorant-public-is-to-blame-for-being-too-stupid-to-understand-bidens-afghanistan-strategy/

Jennifer, Jennifer, Jennifer …

This woman should get a gold medal for the level of mental gymnastics she’s doing to keep from having to admit the guy she helped elect is a complete and total failure not only domestically but GLOBALLY.

Silly plebians, we’re all just too ignorant to understand what’s happening in Afghanistan. And trying to make this about people not being thankful for our military?

REALLY?!?!

the work of Americans charged with executing the evacuation is noble, selfless and deeply patriotic. Often reviled by an ignorant public, smeared as the “deep state” by right-ring, they saved untold lives and alleviated a good deal of human suffering https://t.co/L11XeUQj9U — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 22, 2021

Smeared as the deep state … really, again?

We don’t see anyone smearing our troops.

But you know, we’re just too dumb not to figure it out or something.

Ignorant public?

The same ignorant public who has family members in country, Jen?

The same ignorant public who sends their sons and daughters into the military to protect your #1A so you can spew this trash?

Sit all the way down. Sit! — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 22, 2021

Where go Americans in uniform, go too, our VALUES. American fighting men & women are moral, loyal, selfless and honorable. This story is seldom if ever told, but it as much of who we are as a our fighting prowess. .@steph_pagones @laralogan @breeadail @JGilliam_SEAL @kilmeade 🇺🇸 — Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) August 22, 2021

The leadership screwed this up, not the boots on the ground. Most Americans outside the DC bubble know this. Biden and his gang are your doing, blood is on your hands. — PetsareNOTdisposable 🇺🇸🐕🐈‍🐘🤦‍♀️☄ (@LrElias3) August 22, 2021

Deliberately conflating two separate things to provide cover for incompetence is right on brand. — Lowell George Washington (@deanriehm) August 22, 2021

Yup.

We would expect nothing less (or more) from her.

Nobody is mad at the military. We place the blame squarely on Biden. — Mave McGillicuty (@MMcgillicuty) August 22, 2021

Not one person thinks these folks aren’t noble or patriotic. They are risking their lives to save people based on this admins botched withdrawal. You’re a sick and demented person to suggest otherwise. Hack. — Erin Schrantz (@SchrantzPantz) August 22, 2021

Biden and his team created this mess and now want the ‘ignorant public’ to pat them on the back? You’re such an embarrassment — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@DocKilmer) August 22, 2021

She’s an embarrassment to embarrassed people.

True story.

Professional wrong person.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

How can you be wrong EVERY time? — pittsburghdan (@danky1465) August 22, 2021

You’re just one stupid take after another, huh — Nick Foster (@ncf1993) August 22, 2021

Twitchy gold, baby.

***

