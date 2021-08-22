https://noqreport.com/2021/08/22/streamlining-tyranny-google-apple-and-samsung-are-digitally-normalizing-vaccine-passports/

Governments around the world are implementing vaccine mandates and vaccine passports with varying degrees of severity, but all of them are shooting for the endgame of universal human inoculation.

Mainstream media and Big Tech “arbiters of truth” at Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and others are all in on the plan. They may not have all the details, but they know the basic tenets of their two responsibilities. First, they must amplify all pro-vaccine content. Then, they must suppress all anti-vaccine content. These two practices have brought the joie de vivre to authoritarians in Silicon Valley and in newsrooms across the nation.

Academics are always happy with restrictions on the plebes, so Pandemic Panic Theater has them absolutely giddy. Employers big and small are following along like dutiful sheep who believe the butcher will carve them up last. Many of our family, friends, and neighbors are indoctrinated into the Nineteen Eight-Fourish notion that restraints mean freedom.

There are only two things slowing The Great Reset and its current stepping stone of mass vaccination. The first is you, me, and anyone else who values freedom and does not live in fear of a disease with a higher recovery rate than the powers-that-be want us to know. Those of us who stand together to refuse the injections of dangerous experimental drugs into our bodies must continue to fight.

The second thing slowing it down is the technology behind mandates and passports. The current iterations of vaccine passports are imperfect, decentralized, corruptible, and oftentimes clunky. This is buying us a little time to come together and fight them. But that roadblock to streamlining tyranny is in the process of being torn down by the biggest mobile device and mobile OS providers in the world: Google, Apple, and Samsung.

Ken Macon from Reclaim the Net wrote up a breakdown of what the big-three mobile manipulators are doing to make it easier for governments to be more successful in their implementation of vaccine passports. Below the article, I’ll add my commentary…

Apple, Google, and Samsung move to normalize vaccine passports with wallet function

Vaccine passport wallets will soon be built into the operating system.

Apple, Samsung, and Google want to make it possible for users to store their vaccination status in the phones’ digital wallet, a scenario that would make vaccination verification simpler. However, the developments raise concerns for privacy and civil liberties advocates and the Big Tech support will further normalize the invasive practice.

Google, Samsung, and Apple have announced such plans.

Samsung, on Wednesday, announced that it was partnering with the Commons Project, the developer of CommonHealth, a vaccine verification app. The partnership would enable users to verify their vaccination status using the digital wallet Samsung Pay.

“Rather than having to pull up CommonHealth — which is a personal health records app, which isn’t really designed for walking into a grocery store and showing a QR code — now you can store this in a much more convenient place,” said JP Pollak, CommonHealth’s chief architect.

“You can imagine that at some point in the future, your vaccine record happens to be something you need with that great of frequency,” Pollak added.

Apple announced that the iOS 15, which launches in the fall, will come with an inbuilt vaccine verification feature. In June, Google said it had already developed such a technology and was waiting to partner with vaccine verification providers.

The US federal government has shied away from creating a universal vaccine verification system or even provide guidelines for the creation of such systems. As such, states and private companies have been left with the freedom to create their own apps.

In other countries, vaccine passports are very much on the agenda.

Federal Mandates WILL Come

Macon rightly notes that Washington DC has not openly discussed mandating vaccine passports or mandates. Right now, the Constitution stands in the way, as do the aforementioned pro-freedom patriots and technological challenges. But they will circumvent the Constitution once they have the right predicate.

Their primary concern is convincing as many Americans as possible that the only solution to the “plandemic” is for everyone to get the jabs. But the numbers don’t jibe with their plans. The Delta Variant in particular has shown the “vaccines” are barely an impediment. Some studies have indicated those who have been injected, especially the double- and triple-injected Pfizer and Moderna recipients, are actually MORE susceptible to contracting the Delta Variant.

We must not rely on understanding of science to protect us from the coming mandates. Our own government and others around the world have demonstrated a willingness to torture the numbers to make their own versions of science. They manipulate what the data is saying to provide confirmation bias to those who will help them spread their agenda.

Once the Biden regime has what they believe to be sufficient support from the people to force vaccine passports into the federal scope, they will act. Some red states will try to object with lawsuits, but everything we’ve seen from our so-called “right-leaning” Supreme Court indicates they will be compromised. They will not side with freedom. They will do their part in bringing forward The Great Reset.

I’m not telling everyone this to discourage you. The future is being created today and we still have an opportunity to turn this nation around before we are driven off the cliff. Every passing day brings us closer to the point of no return for our constitutional republic. Pressure is mounting from every angle to get jabbed or be treated like lepers, if not criminals. We need to stand up to the draconian mandates that are already emerging before the bigger, more absolute mandates are implemented.

This is a good time to inject a more important subject. No, I won’t be pitching the Freedom Phone again. I want to make sure our readers are aware that with everything that’s happening, we must always remember our top priority is to strengthen our own faith and share the Gospel. Whether things continue to fall apart in America or if we’re given a reprieve, it’s imperative that we do not let our concerns from the physical world distract us from the true mission. Be faithful, pray always, and spread the Word.

The tech giants are engaged in “digital normalization” of tools that will be used for oppression. We cannot stop them from developing, but we can call on our governments to abandon the draconian vaccine passports completely. We must.

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

