https://nationalfile.com/video-stunned-biden-learns-of-cbs-poll-showing-most-americans-dont-think-hes-a-competent-focused-or-effective-potus/

Democrat President was informed during a Sunday presser about a new CBS-YouGov poll that found an overwhelming majority of Americans disapprove of his regime’s botched handling of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The President laughed awkwardly when informed that most Americans no longer view him as being as “competent, focused, or effective at the job.”

“And then, a question on the public response: A new poll out today shows Americans wanted to withdraw from Afghanistan, but they disapprove of the way you’ve handled it,” Biden was told on Sunday. “The poll also found that based in part on what’s transpired in the last week, the majority of Americans – forgive me, I’m just the messenger – no longer consider you to be competent, focused or effective at the job.”

WATCH: President Biden laughs when told new CBS/YouGov poll shows a majority of Americans don’t believe he is “competent, focused, or effective in the job.” pic.twitter.com/rDAW3CEgKl — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 22, 2021

A visibly shaken Biden said, “I haven’t seen that poll,” shook his head in bewilderment, and laughed awkwardly when told the poll was released by CBS on Sunday morning. Biden then repeated previous talking points about how he made the decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, a decision that was actually made under the Trump administration and delayed by the Biden regime.

CBS reported on Sunday that “Back home, the public weighs in with rough judgments on President Biden — not only for his handling of it, but with his overall presidential approval rating dropping substantially, and broader views of his qualities like effectiveness and competence taking hits along with it.”

The poll also found that “His overall approval is down within his own Democratic Party — it’s still high, in the 80s, but off its highs in the 90s,’ and, “while he had enjoyed a bit of Republican approval through the summer, that has dropped.”

As National File previously reported, the keywords “Resign,” “25th Amendment,” “Articles of Impeachment,” “Trump Trump Trump,” and “Impeach 46” trended on Twitter following the fallout over Biden’s bungled Afghanistan withdrawal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

