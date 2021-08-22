https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/568939-crowd-at-alabama-rally-boos-trump-after-he-tells-supporters-to-get

Some members of a crowd gathered in Cullman, Ala., briefly booed former President TrumpDonald TrumpDemocrats sound alarm over loss in Connecticut suburbs Abbott Laboratories directs employees to dispose of rapid COVID-19 test materials Sunday shows preview: Chaos in Kabul mars US evacuation efforts MORE after he told those at his rally to take the coronavirus vaccine.

“And you know what? I believe totally in your freedoms. I do, you got to do what you have to do. But I recommend, take the vaccines! I did it, it’s good! Take the vaccines,” Trump said during his rally on Saturday as a crowd started to boo the former president.

Trump advises his audience in Alabama to take the Covid vaccine pic.twitter.com/aaxQfnnxoh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2021

“No, that’s ok, that’s all right,” said Trump, who subsequently underscored that people had the ability to choose whether they were going to take the vaccine or not.

“You’ve got your freedoms, but I happen to take the vaccine. If it doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know, ok? I’ll call up Alabama, I’ll say ‘Hey, you know what?’ But it is working, but you do have your freedoms – you have to keep, you have to maintain that. You have to maintain that.”

The topic of vaccination has been a sensitive subject for some vaccine-hesitant communities, especially ones in states like Alabama that have seen a surge of new COVID-19 cases.

Alabama has been registering higher numbers of cases in recent days, including 3,799 new cases on Thursday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In comparison, the number of new daily cases averaged in the hundreds in June.

Alabama has also maintained lower vaccination rates than many other states, with about 36 percent of the state being fully vaccinated, per data from Johns Hopkins University.

The city where Trump held his rally had declared a state of emergency related to COVID-19 on Thursday as a shortage of hospital beds and a surge of cases in the state have especially hit local communities.

The chief operating officer at Cullman Regional Medical Center had written to Cullman’s mayor and city council on Wednesday asking the city to provide additional resources for the rally on Saturday and said healthcare professionals were grappling with hospital and ER overcrowding, labor shortages and hospital bed shortages.

