https://www.oann.com/swedish-pm-lofven-says-to-step-down-in-september/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=swedish-pm-lofven-says-to-step-down-in-september



FILE PHOTO: Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven speaks during a media conference after being re-elected as prime minister in Swedish Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden July 7, 2021. Christine Olsson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven speaks during a media conference after being re-elected as prime minister in Swedish Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden July 7, 2021. Christine Olsson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

August 22, 2021

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven of the Social Democrats party said on Sunday he would resign in September.

“I have informed the party’s executive committee and the nomination committee’s chairman that I want to leave the role as party leader at the party congress in September and thereafter also retire as prime minister,” Lofven said in a speech.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by David Clarke)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

