Video from India Republic TV exposes the role of Pakistan
Breaking: The Taliban have attacked district of Andarab again to seek revenge. A local told me: “the war is going on in earnest, that People Resistance group now have the strategic points, but the Taliban had taken their children and women hostage and demand fathers to surrender”
— Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada) August 22, 2021
The Taliban have taken dozens of children hostage in a revenge operation in Andarab.
There is a fierce battle in the Kushanabad area.
The lives of thousands of women and children are in danger. People are leaving their homes.2/1 pic.twitter.com/AWrDQJjNdl
— Farhan (@darya_farhan) August 22, 2021