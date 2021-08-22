https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-governor-abbott-tests-negative-for-covid-19-after-brief-and-mild-infection_3959567.html

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whose state is engulfed in a fourth COVID surge, said he tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday after having a “brief and mild” bout with the infection this week.

In video posted on Twitter, the Republican governor, whose office announced four days ago that he had tested positive for the virus but was not experiencing symptoms, said he had been told that his illness was short and mild because he was vaccinated.

His office added that he had received Regeneron’s COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment on Tuesday. The antibody treatment, containing antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab administered through an IV, has been reported to decrease the chances of hospitalization by 80 percent.

I am now testing negative for Covid. I am told that my infection was brief & mild because of the vaccination I received. I will continue to quarantine as recommended by doctors. And, I will keep working on issues affecting Texas. God bless you all.

Abbott encouraged Texans who have yet to be vaccinated to consider taking the shots.

His office also said on Tuesday that the Regeneron treatment the governor took is “available at no cost to all Texans who get a doctor’s referral.” A Regeneron treatment costs more than $1,000, while a vaccine costs about $25.

“It is recommended that Texans testing positive for COVID-19 seek this antibody therapeutic drug because of its effectiveness to help keep people out of hospitals,” it stated.

A man enters the Regeneron Clinic at a monoclonal antibody treatment site in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on Aug. 19, 2021. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Abbott said he will continue to quarantine at the recommendation of doctors and will continue to work to open infusion centers for antibody therapy treatment across his state.

Texans can get more information about the COVID-19 treatment by calling the 24-hour State Infusion Hotline at 1-800-742-5990. Americans in any state can access information through the National Infusion Center Association locator tool.

Reuters contributed to this report.

