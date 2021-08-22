https://noqreport.com/2021/08/22/threatening-and-punishing-healthcare-heroes-healthcare-associations-slam-joe-bidens-nursing-home-vaccine-mandate/

Virus Outbreak Vaccine Scramble President Joe Biden’s effort to get more healthcare workers vaccinated could devastate nursing homes and even cause some to shut down, according to state and national trade associations.

The American Health Care Association (AHCA), the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL), and state affiliates reacted strongly to news on Wednesday that the White House will direct the Department of Health and Human Service (HHS) to craft regulations forcing nursing homes to require staffers to be vaccinated in order to qualify to receive funds from Medicare and Medicaid. The move would affect 1.3 million individuals who are employed by nursing homes across the nation receiving federal funds. According to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) data, roughly 40 percent of those workers are unvaccinated.

“After seventeen months of providing tireless care at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, long-term care continues to face a troubling trend of federal and state governments threatening and punishing the same healthcare heroes they once supported and rallied behind,” President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association Zach Shamberg said in a statement on Wednesday. In this April 20, 2020, file photo, emergency medical technicians transport a patient from a nursing […]