Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan during a rally on Saturday in Cullman, Alabama. Trump also notched a viral moment by blasting wokeness, but the huge crowd wasn’t as enthusiastic with the ex-president’s stance on COVID-19 vaccinations.

At the rally in support of Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), who is running for a Senate seat in the upcoming midterm elections, Trump took aim at the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal that has helped drop Biden’s approval rating to the lowest of his presidency. Trump called Biden’s calamitous Afghanistan withdrawal “the greatest foreign policy humiliation in the history of the United States of America.”

“It didn’t have to happen. All [Biden] had to do was leave the soldiers until everyone was out, our citizens, the weapons, and then you bomb the hell out of the bases and say, ‘Bye-bye,'” Trump told his supporters at the packed rally.

The Taliban has flaunted the possession of American weaponry, which the U.S. had supplied billions of dollars of military equipment to the now-fallen Afghan government.

“Joe Biden was going on vacation as Afghanistan was going to hell,” Trump exclaimed. “This is what you get when you have weakness in the White House. You can’t have weakness in the White House.”

“They have to respect your president,” he added. “When I was president, we only had strength.”

Trump said the Biden administration “tore up our really good plan” on exiting Afghanistan. Trump added that his administration and the Taliban “had a good understanding,” and that if conditions were not met during the withdrawal that the U.S. would “start dropping bombs all over the place,” and told the fundamentalist organization’s leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, that he would “reign terror upon you” if Americans were harmed.

“Vietnam looks like a Masterclass in strategy compared to Joe Biden’s catastrophe,” Trump told the exuberant crowd of an estimated 40,000 people.

“This will go down as one of the great military defeats of all time and it did not have to happen that way,” Trump stated. “This was not a withdrawal, this was a total surrender, for no reason.”

“He surrendered our airbase, he surrendered our weapons, he surrendered our embassy,” Trump continued to bombard Biden.

“Biden’s botched exit from Afghanistan is the most astonishing display of gross incompetence by a nation’s leader, perhaps at any time,” Trump said. “And the nations of the world, both friend and foe, are looking at us and saying, “What the hell happened to the United States of America so quickly?'”

“We could have gotten out with honor,” the former president said. “We should have gotten out with honor. And instead we got out with the exact opposite of honor.”

“Very soon we’re going to have September 11 and we’re going to have — because of Biden — the Taliban flag flying over the embassy,” Trump declared.

“I warned the entire country of the disastrous consequences of a Biden presidency,” Trump boasted. “I understood, a lot of you understood it. I said Joe Biden would eliminate America’s borders in the middle of a pandemic. He did.”

“I predicted that he would unleash a wave of violent crime that would turn our cities into a nightmare of killing and bloodshed,” Trump proclaimed at his fourth post-presidential rally.

Before he took the stage in Alabama, a video clip from the movie “Patton” starring George C. Scott played for the large audience.

“Do you think that [General George S. Patton] was woke? I don’t think so. He was the exact opposite,” Trump declared, and then skewered current “woke” U.S. military leaders, such as General Mark A. Milley who defended studying critical race theory in the military.

Trump also blasted “woke generals” in his first post-presidential rally that was held in June.

“You know what woke means? It means you’re a loser,” Trump gibed. “It’s true. Everything woke turns to sh**.”

Trump then applauded U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd, who stood up at the Tokyo Olympics while her teammates kneeled as a form of protest against discrimination. Trump then tore into the U.S. women’s national soccer team players who knelt, including Megan Rapinoe, “The one with the purple hair, she didn’t play too well. She went woke. You can have her.”

(Content Warning: Explicit language):

“Biden failed totally on the pandemic,” Trump continued to bash Biden. “Biden has obliterated our border, given up our energy independence and caused soaring inflation. He failed totally on economic policies.”

Trump also encouraged Americans to get vaccinated, which wasn’t well-received by some of the rallygoers.

“I recommend, take the vaccines, I did it, it’s good,” Trump advised, which was met by some boos, and he quipped, “No, that’s okay, that’s all right. You got your freedoms. But I happened to take the vaccine. If it doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know, OK?”

