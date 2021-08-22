https://noqreport.com/2021/08/22/u-s-space-force-commander-fired-for-denouncing-marxism-in-military-to-work-as-consultant-and-public-speaker/

Denver, CO – The former U.S. Space Force (USSF) unit commander who was fired and reassigned after speaking out about the flood of “Marxist” critical race theory training programs that have been inundating military personnel has announced he is leaving the U.S. military.

Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Lohmeier confirmed his departure during an interview with The Epoch Times’ “ American Thought Leaders ” on Tuesday.

His final day of service will be Sept. 1. “I wrote a letter to then-Acting Secretary of the Air Force explaining certain circumstances, which I don’t plan to make public, but also requesting an early retirement, and a separation honorably from the service,” Lt. Col. Lohmeier told the news outlet .

“They’ve denied me an early retirement, but agreed that they would separate me,” he explained. “And so, my family and I have decided that that’s the best course of action for us right now, given the circumstances.”

Lt. Col. Lohmeier said he is looking forward to providing consulting services and accepting invites to the array of public speaking engagements he’s been offered since he was fired from his unit commander post, The Epoch Times reported.

“I believe I’m able to continue serving my country outside of the service […]