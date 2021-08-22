https://policetribune.com/u-s-space-force-commander-fired-for-denouncing-marxism-in-military-to-work-as-consultant-and-public-speaker/

Denver, CO – The former U.S. Space Force (USSF) unit commander who was fired and reassigned after speaking out about the flood of “Marxist” critical race theory training programs that have been inundating military personnel has announced he is leaving the U.S. military.

Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Lohmeier confirmed his departure during an interview with The Epoch Times’ “American Thought Leaders” on Tuesday.

His final day of service will be Sept. 1.

“I wrote a letter to then-Acting Secretary of the Air Force explaining certain circumstances, which I don’t plan to make public, but also requesting an early retirement, and a separation honorably from the service,” Lt. Col. Lohmeier told the news outlet.

“They’ve denied me an early retirement, but agreed that they would separate me,” he explained. “And so, my family and I have decided that that’s the best course of action for us right now, given the circumstances.”

Lt. Col. Lohmeier said he is looking forward to providing consulting services and accepting invites to the array of public speaking engagements he’s been offered since he was fired from his unit commander post, The Epoch Times reported.

“I believe I’m able to continue serving my country outside of the service and out of uniform, perhaps in a better way than I was able to, given the circumstances, in uniform at the moment,” he said.

Lt. Col. Lohmeier had been serving as commander of the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base, and was tasked with detecting ballistic missile launches when he was fired by USSF Operations Command Leader Lieutenant General Stephen Whiting in May, Military.com reported.

“This decision was based on public comments made by Lt. Col. Lohmeier in a recent podcast,” a USSF spokesperson told Military.com in an email. “Lt. Gen. Whiting has initiated a Command Directed Investigation on whether these comments constituted prohibited partisan political activity.”

Details regarding Lt. Col. Lohmeier’s reassignment were not released.

Service members are allowed to express their personal viewpoints on political issues when they are not in uniform, FOX News reported.

The former instructor and fighter pilot self-published a book, “Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military” earlier in May, according to Military.com.

“Irresistible Revolution is a timely and bold contribution from an active-duty Space Force lieutenant colonel who sees the impact of a neo-Marxist agenda at the ground level within our armed forces,” the book description reads, according to the news outlet.

The book further explored the ways in which the “Black Lives Matter movement, anti-racism, postmodernism, [and] political correctness” are impacting U.S. national security, the Washington Examiner reported.

During an interview with the “Information Operation” podcast shortly after his book release, Lt. Col. Lohmeier discussed the uptick in leftist practices – such as diversity and inclusion training – that have been infiltrating integral components of the nation, to include universities, U.S. institutions, federal agencies, the media, and the U.S. military, Military.com reported.

He said such practices are the systemic cause of today’s nationwide divisive climate.

Lt. Col. Lohmeier said during the interview that he did not want to “demonize” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for his diversity and inclusion “agenda,” but that he wants “to make it clear to both him and every service member this agenda — it will divide us. It will not unify us,” FOX News reported.

In the wake of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, Austin ordered military leaders to meet with their units by early April to discuss the issue of extremism in the U.S. military services and how to report it.

Lt. Col. Lohmeier said he was provided with reading materials that labelled the Capitol riot as an extremist attack, but that said nothing about the months of nationwide rioting, looting, and torching of cities that swept the nation last year.

“The diversity, inclusion and equity industry and the trainings we are receiving in the military… is rooted in critical race theory, which is rooted in Marxism,” he said during the interview, according to FOX News.

Lt. Col. Lohmeier said new military service members are being inundated by a “hyperpoliticized work environment where diversity and inclusion initiatives are being pushed constantly,” the Washington Examiner reported.

As a result, conservatives who speak about their viewpoints and opinions are being labeled as “extremists,” he said.

“What you see happening in the U.S. military at the moment is that if you’re a conservative, then you’re lumped into a group of people who are labeled extremists, if you’re willing to voice your views,” he told the Washington Examiner. “And if you’re aligned with the left, then it’s OK to be an activist online because no one’s gonna hold you accountable.”

Lt. Col. Lohmeier said during the interview that critical race theory is a form of extremism under the definition outlined by the Department of Defense’s own policy, Military.com reported.

“My intent never has been to engage in partisan politics,” he told Military.com. “I have written a book about a particular political ideology [Marxism] in the hope that our Defense Department might return to being politically non-partisan in the future as it has honorably done throughout history.”

Lt. Col. Lohmeier said during an interview with Newsmax that he has largely been “apolitical” most of his life.

“I don’t care what the political views of my fellow service members are… the young airmen and guardians that I was a commander for,” he said. “I don’t care what their religious or non-religious views are because that has nothing to do with their oath to the Constitution. Frankly, they’re entitled to their beliefs and their opinions.”

He noted that he has worked directly with fellow airmen of various races and political affiliations, and that he has heard from them firsthand the struggles they are experiencing due to the Department of Defense’s “partisanship.”

The lieutenant colonel said many of them are frustrated and have been “losing the determination or desire to stay in the service long-term because they are tired of political partisanship within the Department of Defense.”

Lt. Col. Lohmeier said he condemns all forms of political extremism and that it has no place in the armed forces.

He said he also rejects any training that attempts to convince people that the U.S. is “evil.”

The U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence should be the guide for diversity and inclusivity training, not critical race theory, he told Newsmax.

“These videos that we’ve had to watch here at our base teach just that – that certain groups are evil or are oppressors, which is specifically rooted in Marxism, based on the color of their skin or any other number of affiliations that they have,” Lt. Col. Lohmeier explained.

He said such teachings are completely unacceptable, and that he had made that known in his own unit.

Lt. Col. Lohmeier said he consulted with legal counsel and a military public affairs officer before he published his book, and said a team of lawyers had read the manuscript, The Washington Post reported.

“I complied with what I understood was required as part of the pre-publication process,” he told the paper. “The entirety of the work was done during my free time, after duty hours and on weekends, using my own resources.”

Lohmeier’s book quickly become a number one best-seller on Amazon.

