As Cristina Laila reported earlier — Pelosi chichi held a high dollar fundraiser brunch in Napa Valley this weekend as tens of thousands of Americans were trapped behind enemy lines in Afghanistan.

The cost of a ticket to attend the event starts at $100 and go through $29,000 to chair.

Nearly all attendees were white and unmasked.

The only ‘diversity’ was among the wait staff. Only the servants were in masks.

Masks are for the little people.

