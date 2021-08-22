https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/video-clueless-joe-biden-completely-lost-laughs-off-latest-poll-highlights-incompetence/

Joe Biden spoke to the American People on Sunday on the tropical storm and his Afghanistan disaster.

Joe slurred his words, stuttered and then started preaching about COVID vaccines to tropical storm victims.

This guy has no idea what he is saying.

Biden took a few pre-planned questions from the lapdog media.

One reporter pointed out his sinking poll numbers on his obvious incompetence. Joe Biden laughed it off.

This guy is completely lost.

