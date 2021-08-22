http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eY_aF_eWdeU/

A gun battle broke out in downtown Portland Sunday evening as Antifa marched on the streets. An unidentified gunman and Antifa exchanged multiple gunshot rounds.

Video tweeted from multiple sources shows a “random civilian” exchanging gunfire with Antifa in the Portland business district.

BREAKING: Shooting amid clashes between Proud boys and Antifa in Portland, Oregon pic.twitter.com/W60L0RILBK — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 23, 2021

In a second video, the unidentified man is seen taking cover behind a metal box. He appears to return fire as rounds impact on the building behind him.

Breaking: Shots fired during clashes between Proud Boys and Antifa in Portland, Oregon. There are no reports of anyone hit by gunfire. pic.twitter.com/iZ8AMN0bvm — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 23, 2021

Portland police officers responded to the shooting and eventually took the man into custody.

Police on scene investigating apparent gunfire after man displayed gun near antifa in downtown Portland pic.twitter.com/E0s0uOqHXD — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 23, 2021

It does not appear that anyone was injured in the shootout despite multiple rounds being fired in both directions. A photo shows some damage to a vehicle.

Vehicle near Portland gatherings struck by gunfire pic.twitter.com/BMqi1JdJUw — United States News Block (@USNewsBlock) August 23, 2021

The man reportedly surrendered to police who took him into custody without further incident.

Gunfire erupts after Proud Boys and anti-fascists openly brawl in Portland without police intervention. Man surrenders to police, no injuries reported.https://t.co/d325iu3mPi — OPB (@OPB) August 23, 2021

Arrest made of the shooter. Will post more soon. pic.twitter.com/h466xxIj1r — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 23, 2021

